Baltimore Police Investigating Overnight Fatal Shooting

March 15, 2017 9:10 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) –  Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Baltimore City.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning around 12:30 of a discharging on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they found no victim, but were directed to the University of Maryland’s emergency room.

There, they found a 24-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim was fighting with an unknown suspect earlier in the night. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

