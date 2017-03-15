WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect  | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Coleman: In Sports, Sometimes Sex Does Matter

March 15, 2017 9:07 AM By Jerry Coleman
Filed Under: Brenda Frese, Maryland, Maryland women's basketball, sports blogs, Terps, women's basketball

Despite a 30-2 record and a No. 4 ranking in the final Associated Press poll of the season, the Maryland women’s basketball team received a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins will open play Friday in College Park against Patriot League champion Bucknell. Having home court is deserved, but so was a better bracket and seeding.

Even in sports, you have to acknowledge that sex does matter. The Maryland women are getting a raw deal despite an unimpressive non conference schedule. Playing in the same bracket as #1 overall seed UCONN in Bridgeport, Connecticut only adds insult to injury.

Had this been a men’s team, ranked 4th in the country, seeded THIRD in a bracket with the defending champion, the narrative would’ve been quite different. Be real. The story would’ve been way more publicized from coast to coast. While fans and media would be screaming from the rafters.

Instead, only the Maryland women feel righteously disrespected, and the best way to reply is by winning the entire sham.

More from Jerry Coleman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia