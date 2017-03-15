Coleman: In Sports, Sometimes Sex Does Matter

Despite a 30-2 record and a No. 4 ranking in the final Associated Press poll of the season, the Maryland women’s basketball team received a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins will open play Friday in College Park against Patriot League champion Bucknell. Having home court is deserved, but so was a better bracket and seeding.

Even in sports, you have to acknowledge that sex does matter. The Maryland women are getting a raw deal despite an unimpressive non conference schedule. Playing in the same bracket as #1 overall seed UCONN in Bridgeport, Connecticut only adds insult to injury.

Had this been a men’s team, ranked 4th in the country, seeded THIRD in a bracket with the defending champion, the narrative would’ve been quite different. Be real. The story would’ve been way more publicized from coast to coast. While fans and media would be screaming from the rafters.

Instead, only the Maryland women feel righteously disrespected, and the best way to reply is by winning the entire sham.