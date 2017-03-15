WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect  | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

Firefighters Deliver Baby In Md. Home During Snowstorm

March 15, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County firefighters went out to a home to deliver a baby girl in the midst of a blistering snowstorm.

Firefighters say a Silver Spring family called 911 early Tuesday morning, in the height of the first significant snowstorm of the season.

Fire spokesman Pete Piringer says the delivery was “imminent,” and reaching the hospital from the family’s home seemed risky.

Officials say seven county fire and rescue personnel worked to deliver and stabilize the baby.

The mother, father and baby were later transported to the hospital. All were in good health.

