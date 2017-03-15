WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect  | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

Hogan Pledges Veto Of Paid Sick Leave Bill Before Lawmakers

March 15, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Governor Larry Hogan, Paid Sick Leave

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he would veto a bill requiring businesses with 15 or more employees to provide paid sick leave.

The Republican governor announced his intention during a news conference Wednesday

He says either a bill passed by the House or a measure nearing a vote in the Senate would be “dead on arrival.” Hogan has his own proposal that would provide for paid sick leave for businesses with 50 or more employees. It hasn’t moved forward.

There are substantial differences between the House and Senate bills. Those differences would have to be worked out between the two chambers before the legislature’s adjournment on April 10.

The Senate would need 29 votes to override a veto. Several of the Senate’s 33 Democrats have expressed concerns about the current bill.

