Jeremy Conn: NCAA West Bracket Breakdown

My Final 4 Team:

Arizona – They have 6 players averaging close to double figures. Their leading Scorer Allonzo Trier is a handful for opposing defenses and a great crunch time player.

Upset Specials:

I don’t have any major upsets in this bracket. I know a lot of people are picking Florida Gulf Coast to knock off FSU, but I don’t see it personally. Wouldn’t shock me to see Xavier knock off Maryland, but I really don’t consider that an upset.

Surprise team that could make a run:

There are 2 teams that could make a run in my opinion. West Virginia is a fantastic team and a very difficult team to get ready to play against. Sometimes called Press Virginia for their ability to frustrate teams with their press.

Florida State is the other team poised to make a run. They Have 3 Seven Footers and a next level scorer with Dwayne Bacon. Florida State can go about 11 deep comfortably off of the bench, so foul trouble is never an issue.

3 Players to Watch

1. Allonzo Trier – Arizona… He is Averaging 17.3 points per game and 5 rebounds. He shoots over 40% from 3 point land. One of the best players playing out West.

2. Bonzi Coulson – Notre Dame… He is averaging 17.5 points per game. He is so good with the ball in his hand that Mike Brey will spread the floor and allow him to take over when teams try to play man defense. Seems like he always makes the right decision.

3. Dwayne Bacon – Florida State… He also averages 17 points a game. Last season he was a glorified Jump shooter. He came back to school and really worked on attacking the basket. If you are going to beat FSU, you will have to slow him down.