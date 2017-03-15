WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Today From 8am - 8pmCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ Live  

Maryland Judge Holding Hearing On Trump Travel Ban Lawsuit

March 15, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Maryland, President Trump, travel ban

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on a lawsuit stemming from President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Several individuals and groups including the American Civil Liberties Union originally filed the lawsuit in February over the initial ban, which was blocked in court and later revised. On Wednesday, the groups will be asking a Maryland judge to issue an order that would keep the revised ban from taking effect. It’s scheduled to take effect Thursday.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also scheduled a hearing Wednesday on the revised ban.

In Maryland, the groups are arguing that the revised ban has the same legal flaws as Trump’s first executive order.
