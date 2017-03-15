Mount St. Mary’s Wins ‘First Four’ Game; Up Next, Villanova

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mount St. Mary’s University claims victory in the First Four game, advancing the Mount in the NCAA tournament. Up next is #1 seed, Villanova.

You can watch Mount St. Mary’s play against Villanova Thursday at 7:10 p.m., right here on WJZ.

It was a nail biting win during the last 2.9 seconds of the game.

“We always have nail biter games,” said sophomore Jake Lyons. “You can’t just blow them out. We always have to come within a few point.

And it wasn’t a few points,

“More stress than any other class in my whole life,” said student Patrick Hogan.

It was just one point that gave the Mount a win in what’s considered a play-in game into the NCAA tournament.

“It was kind of one of those moments where you feel like you can’t watch,” said freshman Carly Miller. “It was really exciting.”

This win ignited excitement across the Emmitsburg campus, and at the university’s watch party.

And while some say the actual NCAA tournament doesn’t start until Thursday, MSMU students say, the tournament started Tuesday night.

“Of course it counts for us. We’re a smaller school, we don’t usually get the bigger games on the bigger networks, but it was worth it this time.,” said MSMU student Kaelin Gordy. “National championship, we’re definitely coming for it, you know.”

“Glad we’re on a holy mountain, maybe it will give us a little luck,” joked Jake Lyons. “We got the heart to win, that’s for sure.

“Cinderella stories do happen,” said Kate Kinsella. “We’re on of the top underdogs, so I really believe out boys, I think we can, maybe keep it close.”

