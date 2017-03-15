Orioles’ ‘Go Green’ Auction To Benefit Botanical Gardens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Friday, March 17, Orioles players and coaches will wear specially-designed green caps when the Orioles take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Fla. at 1:05 p.m. ET on St. Patrick’s Day.
The game-worn and team-issued caps will be autographed, authenticated, and auctioned online at http://www.orioles.com/spring to benefit Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
Orioles fans may bid online to support Selby Gardens in the Orioles’ annual “Go Green” auction at http://www.orioles.com/spring beginning Friday, March 17, at 1:00 p.m. through Wednesday, March 22, at 10:00 p.m.
The club will present all proceeds raised from the auction to Selby Gardens prior to the final home game of Spring Training on Thursday, March 30. In the past two years, the “Go Green” auction has raised approximately $17,000 for Selby Gardens.
Selby Gardens is a world-renowned botanical garden and leader in environmental research and education nestled in an urban setting on the shores of Sarasota Bay.
Additionally, Ed Smith Stadium is one of the most environmentally-friendly ballparks in the nation, using recycling, reclaimed water for toilets and irrigation, and solar panels and roofing materials that conserve energy.