Orioles Manager Buck Showalter Has Been Impressed By The Team’s Depth Players So Far This Spring

Buck Showalter is the Manager of the Baltimore Orioles.
Buck joined Ed and Rob live in Sarasota, FL to talk about spring training.
Buck started by talking about what he has seen so far from his team in spring training saying “we’re gonna mess around and lead the Grapefruit League that’s the kiss of death right there but the depth pieces we have, have really shown up in this spring training games especially with some guys gone for the World Baseball Classic…it may not read on the cover in Boston and New York but we have some great pieces and maneuverability this season.”
Buck went on to talk about players coming back to Baltimore because they enjoy the experience of being an Oriole, and his team always being picked to finish in the middle or the bottom of the American League East.