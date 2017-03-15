Orioles Pitcher Dylan Bundy Live From Spring Training In Sarasota

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect  | Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

March 15, 2017 8:48 AM
Dylan Bundy is a pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles.

Dylan joined Ed and Rob live from O’s spring training in Sarasota, FL.

Dylan started by talking about what’s different about this spring training as opposed to others he has been a part of saying “I’m healthy for one, and there has only been two or three of those so that is a start…I’m more comfortable with this team than I have been in the past and I’m actually starting games in the spring which makes it a better spring.” When asked about the World Baseball Classic and whether or not he likes it Dylan said “I love it, I love watching it and the competitiveness in it…for pitchers it’s tough to get ready that early and throw 65 pitches in mid to early March.”

Dylan also talked about adding the cutter back to his game, possible rule changes the MLB are considering, and whether or not players have influence on players the team pursues.

