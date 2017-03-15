Orioles Starting Pitcher Kevin Gausman Live From Spring Training In Sarasota

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Today From 8am - 8pmCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

March 15, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: AL East, Baltimore Orioles, Kevin Gausman, mlb, Spring Training

Kevin Gausman is a starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles.

Kevin joined Ed and Rob live from Sarasota, FL to talk about spring training and preparing for the regular season.

Kevin started by talking about Tillman’s injury and if he feels additional pressure for possibly being the opening day starter saying “no, I think any professional athlete any pitcher especially has more expectations for themselves than anybody can have for them…I’m expecting big things out of myself I always am.” When asked about any changes he made to prepare for this season Kevin said “physically I definitely changed some things, this off-season I went to physical therapy to get my arm ready in the off-season, I think it definitely has something to do with how well my arm feels right now.”

Kevin also talked about wanting to be a vital part of the Orioles rotation and being a guy that goes deep into game every time he takes the mound.

