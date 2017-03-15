WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, THURSDAY AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Police Seeking Public’s Help To Find Missing Woman

March 15, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Missing woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is asking the public to help them find a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for three days.

Katie M. Cook was last seen in Howard County on Monday, March 12, near Rt. 175 and Rt. 1 in Jessup. She had been visiting a relative.

Cook has not contacted any family members since then, which her family says is unusual.

She is described as 5-foot-4 and about 140 pounds. She has blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have been wearing a long leather hoodie jacket with jeans and slippers.

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack, (410) 879-2101.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia