Police Seeking Public’s Help To Find Missing Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is asking the public to help them find a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for three days.
Katie M. Cook was last seen in Howard County on Monday, March 12, near Rt. 175 and Rt. 1 in Jessup. She had been visiting a relative.
Cook has not contacted any family members since then, which her family says is unusual.
She is described as 5-foot-4 and about 140 pounds. She has blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have been wearing a long leather hoodie jacket with jeans and slippers.
Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack, (410) 879-2101.
