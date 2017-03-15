Snow Moves Out, Bitter Cold And Winds Linger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland is digging out from a late-winter snow. The storm clouds may have moved north, but bitter temperatures and strong winds have lingered.

Marty Bass says we could still see some snow showers could pop up again today, but they won’t be too problematic.

We have wind gusts up to 30 mph, and a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Temperatures are lower than yesterday’s, by double digits in some areas.

The windchill in Baltimore is 11 as of noon.

Rick Ritter is in Churchville, one of the hardest hit areas in Maryland.

That’s where a Royal Farms canopy was toppled by wind.

Ice from refreezing is the big concern today.

“We expect some refreezing, so I’ll have crews working around the clock, just hitting some of those black ice spots,” says County Executive Barry Glassman.

Power outages may also be a concern due to wind, he says.

Schools there are closed today, as well as in Baltimore County.

“I’m surprised to see how much ice is on the ground,” said one resident. “Some of the smaller communities didn’t get the salt that we should have gotten. As you can see there’s slippery ice everywhere, the temperature is brutal.”

