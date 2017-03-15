WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Today From 8am - 8pmCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ Live  

Snow Moves Out, Cold And Windy Weather Remains

March 15, 2017 5:27 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Yesterday’s winter weather seems to have moved out of our area, but wind is staying strong here in Maryland.

Expect freezing temperatures all day today, causing some issues on the road. WJZ’s Bob Turk says “after the snow and sleet and slush, we are left with very cold subfreezing temperatures and plenty of refreezing in any untreated areas.”

WJZ’s Marty Bass says low pressure is moving up toward the Northeast of the country. Slowly but surely the high pressure will build in. Until that happens, expect a windy day. A wind advisory is in effect today from 8 am to 8 pm throughout most of the state of Maryland, with gust reaching up to about 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Then when the high pressure comes in the skies should clear and the wind should calm down. The temperature roller coaster will then head in our favor as a warm front moves in. Temperatures will be in and around the 50’s to round out the week heading into the first day of spring on Monday.

