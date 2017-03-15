WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, THURSDAY AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Trump Blasts Ruling That Put Travel Ban On Hold

March 15, 2017 8:55 PM

President Donald Trump is blasting a court for halting what he’s calling a “watered-down version” of his travel ban.

Trump told supporters Wednesday at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that he learned that a district judge in Hawaii had halted his order, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Trump says the ruling is unprecedented judicial overreach” and “makes us look weak.”

He says he’s going to fight the decision and take it all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. And he says, “We’re going to win.”

