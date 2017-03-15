Make Like A Penguin: It’s The Best Way To Walk On Ice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a snow storm buried parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast in layers of snow and ice, conditions can be treacherous, even if you’re just doing something as simple as walking on the sidewalk.
So how do you keep yourself vertical when hitting the streets? The best way to keep on your feet is to walk like a penguin, a notion endorsed by the CDC.
No, this isn’t a call to find a nice patch of ice and start belly sliding nor is it a hat tip to Happy Feet. It’s all about your center of gravity.
Little Baby’s Ice Cream created a graphic for further explanation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments are closed.