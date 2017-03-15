WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, THURSDAY AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Weather Blog: Record Setting Cold

March 15, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An unusually cold March 15, so cold that our high for the day set a record for the low maximum for March 15.

It only got to 30 degrees Wednesday. Our normal high is now 53.

On Thursday, after a frigid start, we will eventually warm up to the upper 30s.

Even milder air is on tap for our weekend, so a lot of the snow and ice will melt.We may see a shower or two on Saturday as the warmer moves this way.

We will likely break 50 both days this weekend! Have a nice Thursday!

