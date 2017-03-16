NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Baltimore Co. PD Investigates Viral Child Abuse Video

March 16, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Department investigation into a viral video depicting child abuse is ongoing, according to a news release.

Detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation this morning, after the viral video surfaced on YouTube and other social media platforms of a woman and several children.

The investigation focuses on a household in the Essex/Middle River area.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

