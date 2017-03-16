Baltimore Co. PD Investigates Viral Child Abuse Video

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Department investigation into a viral video depicting child abuse is ongoing, according to a news release.
Detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation this morning, after the viral video surfaced on YouTube and other social media platforms of a woman and several children.
The investigation focuses on a household in the Essex/Middle River area.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
