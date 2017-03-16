NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Baltimore Mayor Gives Address On First 100 Days In Office

March 16, 2017 11:03 PM
Filed Under: Mayor Catherine Pugh

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh promised support for the city’s school system and the homeless population and pledged to establish strong public-private partnerships in her State of the City address delivered on her 100th day in office.

Pugh delivered her hour-long address on Thursday.

In it, she said 23-26 new public schools will be built over the next several years with funds secured by state representatives. She also praised the police department for increasing its enrollment of new recruits in the academy from last year.

Pugh also said she is working with developers to build a facility that will accommodate roughly 100 homeless people and discussed her plan to install 6,000 new streetlights.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia