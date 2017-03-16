Baltimore Mayor Pugh To Give First ‘State Of The City’ Address

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is gearing up to give her first “State of the City” address today.
According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, the Mayor is planning to deliver an “aspirational” speech to lay out her vision for Baltimore.
The speech is taking place on Mayor Pugh’s 100th day in office and will look to address many areas that are effecting the city, including police reform, the schools budget gap and crime.
The speech is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. in the City Council chambers.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook