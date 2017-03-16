NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Drive-Thru Rescue: Fast-Food Worker Jumps To Aid Of Officer

March 16, 2017 1:05 PM

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A fast-food worker jumped out his drive-thru window to help an off-duty Florida police officer suffering a medical emergency.

Pedro Viloria told Miami news stations the Miami-Dade County officer had her two children in her car Tuesday at a McDonald’s outlet. Viloria says she was struggling to breathe when he returned to the window with their breakfast. He says the officer became unconscious and her foot slipped off the brake.

Surveillance video shows the SUV rolling forward and Viloria jumping out his window to pull her from the vehicle. Viloria says he went into “hero mode” and had to help her.

Paramedics happened to be in the restaurant and helped revive the woman, who was hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Daniel Ferrin said no information about her condition was available Wednesday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia