Maryland House Of Delegates OKs $43B Budget

March 16, 2017 4:48 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has passed the state’s $43.5 billion budget.

The House voted 135-6 for the measure Thursday. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The House also voted 112-29 for a companion bill that is working in tandem with the budget legislation to balance the state’s books.

The measures passed with little debate, but lawmakers have expressed concerns about how changes in the federal government could affect the state’s workforce and budget.

The House has restored money for initiatives approved last year to help Baltimore after the unrest in 2015, as well as money for a new regional hospital in Prince George’s County.

After the Senate works on the bill, the two chambers will reconcile differences and take a final vote before the session ends April 10.

