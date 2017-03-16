Maryland Senate Passes Paid Sick Leave Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to require paid sick leave for businesses that have 15 or more employees.
The Senate voted 29-18 for the bill on Thursday.
The vote is significant, because the Senate would need 29 votes to override a veto from Gov. Larry Hogan, who said Wednesday he would veto the bill in its current form.
All of the senators who supported the bill were Democrats. Four Democrats joined 14 Republicans to vote against it.
The House of Delegates also has passed a bill, but it has some significant differences from the bill passed by the Senate. The two chambers will have to reconcile those differences to send the bill to Hogan before the session ends April 10.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook