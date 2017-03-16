Md. Student Forced Out Of Basketball Game Because Of Her Hijab

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A basketball player at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg was forced out of a basketball game earlier this month because of the hijab she wears in accordance with her Muslim faith.

Je’Nan Hayes, 16, played in the first 24 games of the season with no problems, but a different set of referees at Oxon Hill High in Prince George’s County made the call before the regional semifinal, WJZ’s Rick Ritter reports.

They were enforcing a state rule which says you need a waiver to wear a hijab during a game, but the rule is not often enforced.

Hayes said today that she was in tears after the game when the coach told her why she didn’t play. She says she was heartbroken and frustrated.

Now she’s taking a stand along with CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other athlete in the state with religious regulations.

