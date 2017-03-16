New Baltimore Starbucks Part Of National Effort To Support Underserved Communities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — East Baltimore is getting a Starbucks store that is only the fifth of its kind in the U.S., meant to create job opportunities for young people and support economic development in underserved communities.

The Ashland Avenue store, which opens to the public Friday, joins the ranks of locations already open in Ferguson, Missouri, Englewood in Chicago’s Southside, central Phoenix, Arizona and Jamaica in Queens, New York.

Starbucks plans to open similar stores in at least 15 communities across the U.S. by next year.

“It’s part of our DNA,” says Rodney Hines, director of social impact for Starbucks. “What does it mean to be a responsible business?”

The store will off an in-store job skills training program using a specially designed, in-house classroom.

“It is partly that human intelligence, that human connection that we want to teach the young people,” Hines continued. “And I think that’s fundamental skills the young people can have that they can in any job, any role.”

“It shows that Starbucks knows its audience,” says Keshia Thomas, the new store’s manager. “It knows that there’s a community in need and they have a responsibility.”

“A year ago this time, I didn’t think that I would be here,” says employee Kim Ford. “I didn’t know where I was going to go. And I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

As part of this initiative, Starbucks also tries to work with minority-owned contractors, like Midnite Confection’s Cupcakery.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi will have more on this story tonight.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook