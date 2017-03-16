NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Ravens Agree To A 4-Year Deal With CB Brandon Carr

March 16, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Carr, cornerback, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Veteran cornerback Brandon Carr has agreed to a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Carr played the last five years for the Dallas Cowboys. A nine-year veteran, Carr has started all 16 games every season of his career. He played four years in Kansas City before signing with Dallas.

It’s technically a one-year deal for Carr, according to Adam Schefter, with options that could push it to a four-year, $24 million deal. The contract is likely to wrap up at two years, $12 million, per Schefter.

The 30-year-old Carr is the No. 104 player on our list of the top NFL free agents of 2017.

