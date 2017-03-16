Twitter Reacts To Xavier Upsetting Maryland

Ryan Mayer

The first day of the NCAA tournament has played out largely in favor of the high seeds so far. The lone upset of the day came when Middle Tennessee State, a 12-seed, upset 5-seed Minnesota 81-72. Now, we can add the Xavier Musketeers to the list of bracket busters thanks to a 76-65 win over 6-seed Maryland in the West region.

The Musketeers got a big game, and a huge second half from guard Trevon Bluiett, who posted 21 points with 18 of them coming in the second half.

After the score went final, the folks on Twitter weighed in with their thoughts on the second upset of the day. First, Xavier’s most famous fan, Bill Murray, whose son is on the coaching staff, was caught on camera with his celebration during the team’s second half run.

Xavier — where Luke Murray is an assistant — hit a three during this sequence. So the Musketeers have that going for them, which is nice. pic.twitter.com/vUF1Byv0bf — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 17, 2017

Then, the folks who had the upset started their celebration.

Xavier and Middle Tennessee were trendy double-digit-seed picks, and with good reason. Impressive stuff from Chris Mack’s crew. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 17, 2017

When you pick Xavier to upset Maryland and you're right😬 pic.twitter.com/Xuygt6BsiX — Mathieu (@Mathieu_Diano) March 17, 2017

When Xavier beats Maryland… pic.twitter.com/wTfy0YuF9z — Austin Turner (@AustinTurner901) March 17, 2017

Then came the folks who were mourning the loss of their perfect bracket.

By Xavier beating Maryland my bracket is no longer perfect. 😭😭😭 #marchmadness — Isaac Barry (@IsaacBarry12) March 17, 2017

Well,can kiss my last perfect bracket goodbye. Actually had Xavier at first but changed it to Maryland. Oh well, it happens! #MarchMadness — Jordan Hopper (@HopDaddy12) March 17, 2017

And the bracket is no longer perfect 😭 darn you Xavier! #MarchMadness — miss c (@crystalchess3) March 17, 2017

Xavier just busted my bracket pic.twitter.com/bDagjGeHgg — Corey (@CoreyCampinha) March 17, 2017

Well my bracket didn't survive the first day 🙃 #BustedBracket #MarchMadness — Xavier Nies (@xavier_nies) March 17, 2017

Better luck next year folks. Xavier advances to face the winner of Florida State-Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.