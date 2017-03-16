WATCH: James Corden Fills Out A NCAA Bracket

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The British host of The Late Late Show has filled out his very first NCAA bracket.

As he points out himself in the video, who better to predict who will win an American college basketball championship than someone who is not American and who never went college?

In the 4-minute video, you can see Corden being completely overwhelmed by the number of teams, upset at the number of Florida schools competing, and choosing teams to advance whose names sound more British.

He also admits that all of his American sports knowledge comes from exactly one place — the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

In the end, he chooses UCLA to win it all.

Watch it in full above.

