NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH MOUNT ST. MARY'S PLAY VILLANOVA ON WJZ, TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. | Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

WATCH: James Corden Fills Out A NCAA Bracket

March 16, 2017 10:46 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The British host of The Late Late Show has filled out his very first NCAA bracket.

As he points out himself in the video, who better to predict who will win an American college basketball championship than someone who is not American and who never went college?

In the 4-minute video, you can see Corden being completely overwhelmed by the number of teams, upset at the number of Florida schools competing, and choosing teams to advance whose names sound more British.

He also admits that all of his American sports knowledge comes from exactly one place — the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

In the end, he chooses UCLA to win it all.

Watch it in full above.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia