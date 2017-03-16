WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Current Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App  

Woman, 89, Found Dead Outside Home In Snow

March 16, 2017 4:46 AM
Filed Under: Snow
OTISCO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in Onondaga County say an 89-year-old woman was found dead in the snow outside her house.Police say a private snowplow contractor was shoveling the woman’s Otisco home when he found her by her front door around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the woman likely slipped and fell or suffered a medical emergency as she walked outside.Police have not identified the victim.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause of death.

