Woman, 89, Found Dead Outside Home In Snow

OTISCO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in Onondaga County say an 89-year-old woman was found dead in the snow outside her house.Police say a private snowplow contractor was shoveling the woman’s Otisco home when he found her by her front door around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the woman likely slipped and fell or suffered a medical emergency as she walked outside.Police have not identified the victim.
The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause of death.
