2 Md. High School Students Charged With Rape Of Girl At School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy, both Rockville High School students, have been arrested and charged with the rape of a juvenile girl on school property.

The boys have been identified as Jose O. Montano, 17, of an unconfirmed address, and Henry E. Sanchez, 18, of Bel Pre Road in Aspen Hill.

School administrators notified Montgomery County Police Thursday that a juvenile female student reported to them that she had been sexually assaulted in a boy’s bathroom by two male students during school hours.

Special Victims Investigations Division detectives were notified of the report and began an investigation.

The investigation determined it was approximately 9 a.m. when the victim was walking in a school hallway and ran into the boys. Montano allegedly asked the victim to walk with him and Sanchez. He then allegedly asked her engage in sexual intercourse, which she says she refused.

Police say Montano asked the victim again and then forced her into a stall in the boy’s bathroom and then into a stall, where they both raped her.

Montano and Sanchez were arrested on school property by SVID investigators. They were transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. They were held without bond and will have bond review today at 1 p.m. in Rockville District Court.

Montano has been charged as an adult in this crime.

