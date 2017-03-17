Baltimore Co. PD Investigate Viral Video Of Woman Beating 2 Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video showing a Baltimore County woman beating two children has gone viral.

The jaw-dropping footage has now sparked a police investigation.

Police say the children in the video are now in the care of social services. The mother was brought in for questioning.

Baltimore County police aren’t saying when exactly the incident took place, but councilwoman Cathy Bevins tells WJZ it was recent, and in her Middle River district.

The video was sent to her on Facebook.

“I thought, I’m not going to waste any more time on this, I’m going to send it right to the police department,” she said. “There is absolutely no excuse, I don’t even know how people used the word alleged, it is plain and clear to see on that video, her rage and exactly what her intentions were.”

Within hours after she sent the clip to authorities, Bevins says police identified the woman and went to her house in the Cool Breeze community.

Neighbors tell WJZ Facebook video shows the woman being escorted out of her house by police Thursday.

Police tell us she was being questioned, and was taken to the hospital, but right now she is not in police custody as the investigation continues.

It’s important to note, no charges have been filed against the woman in the video at this time, and her identity has not been confirmed by police.

Authorities say medical privacy laws don’t allow them to tell us why the woman was taken to the hospital.

Both children in the video are now in the care of the Department of Social Services.

