Car Crashes Into Front Of Glen Burnie Appliance Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car crashes into the front of an Anne Arundel County building Friday afternoon, causing significant damage to an appliance store.
Anne Arundel County Fire and Rescue say they were called around 4:30 for reports of a car into a building in the 700 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. A Nissan Maxima crashed into the front of store Appliance Parts Depot.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Marshal and building inspectors are still evaluating how serious the damage is. One person was inside the store at the time. There was one person inside the car who was the driver but there are no reports of injuries.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook