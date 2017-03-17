Court Decision In Dairy Drivers Lawsuit Hung On Comma

March 17, 2017 4:23 PM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It all came down to a missing comma. In the end, a court allowed drivers for a Maine dairy to go forward with their dispute over overtime pay.

Drivers for Oakhurst Dairy in Portland sued in federal court seeking more than $10 million in overtime. But the company argued they were exempt under the law.

Maine law says overtime doesn’t apply to certain duties and lists them, including “packing for shipment or distribution of” foods.

There’s no Oxford, or serial, comma in the phrase so the drivers said it refers to packing only, which they don’t do. But Oakhurst said it refers to packing and to distribution.

The federal appeals court agreed with the drivers.

As Circuit Judge David Barron explained: “For want of a comma, we have this case.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia