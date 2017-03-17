Event Aims To Help Veterans Suit Up For Success

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A special event in Anne Arundel County is aiming to help our country’s heroes return to the workforce.

The event, “Marching Our Veterans Back To Work” will provide business attire for more than 750 men and women.

“I have been in the marines for 19 years switched over to the reserves about 6 years ago, and it’s still my life calling,” says Anne Arundel County Councilman Pete Smith.

Councilman Smith coordinated this unique event to benefit our country’s heroes, with help from farmers insurance and other local partners.

“A great example of a public and private partnership where we have people like Zips doing the laundering, and then our police and fire who are going to help employ these veterans,” he says.

In addition to the donated suits, case workers and local employers will be on-hand to provide guidance.

“An exciting opportunity for us to serve those who serve us,” says Howard County Councilman Calvin Ball.

Because of the overwhelming response, organizers are already gearing up to make this an annual event.

“Quite frankly, that’s a very deserving population, they sacrifice for us, and I feel good we are able to help them in their time of need,” says Councilman Smith.

There are only a few spots left to register for the event, all veterans are required to pre-register.

The special event will start Saturday at 10 a.m. in Glen Burnie.

For more information about the event CLICK HERE.

