Fire Officials Investigating House Explosion In Rockville

Rockville, MD (WJZ) – Fire officials are on the scene of an overnight house fire and explosion in Rockville Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Ashley Drive. Officials say the house exploded, but so far no word on what started the fire or caused the explosion. Several homes nearby were also damaged during the explosion.
The occupant of the home has not yet been accounted for. Otherwise, no injures were reported to neighbors or firefighters. The fire is now under control.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information comes into our newsroom.
