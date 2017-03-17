NFL Hires First Female Instant Replay Booth Assistant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After making history in 2015, Sarah Thomas will no longer be the only female official in the NFL.
This season, Terri Valenti will join Thomas as the league’s second female official and first female instant replay booth assistant.
Valenti will be responsible for initiating replays inside the final two minutes when head coaches are unable to issue challenges. Valenti also will help assist in review of other in-game replays.
She previously had served as an instant replay communicator for San Francisco 49ers games.
Valenti has a master’s degree in engineering from Stanford. She also won the AFL’s Official of the Year award in 2015.