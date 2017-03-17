Police ID Officers, Charge & ID Suspect In Police Involved Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have now identified the two officers involved in the triple shooting late Monday night and have charged one of the two surviving suspects.

Police are charging 17-year-old Askari Francisco Gomes as an adult with nine counts of armed robbery, five counts of first-degree assault, and two firearms violations. Gomes is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

These charges come after police shoot three suspects just before midnight, at the intersection of Walnut Street and Englewood Avenue in Woodlawn. An officer had observed a suspicious person near the Royal Farms convenience store at the 6400 block of Windsor Mill Road.

People inside the store reported to another officer that the store had just been robbed. Police followed the suspect on foot where he got into a car with two other men in it.

“When they came upon that vehicle they were approaching it on foot and the vehicle accelerated towards the officer,” says Sgt. Andrea Bylen, with Baltimore County Police. “The officers in fear for their own lives, then started to fire on that vehicle.”

Investigators also say the second surviving suspect, who has not yet been identified, remains in the hospital. Charges against him are pending.

A third suspect, Rashad Daquan Opher died on Tuesday from his injuries.

Police are identifying the two officers as Corporal Gonzales, who is assigned to Precinct 2, Woodlawn, and Officer Pierce, of the K-9 Unit.

Police say Corporal Gonzales has nearly 21 years with BCoPD, and Officer Pierce has 8 1/2 years. Neither has been involved in any previous shooting incidents.

