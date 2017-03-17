Police: Two Teen Shooting Suspects To Be Charged As Adults

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have arrested two teen suspects for a shooting and both are being charged as adults.
Police say 16-year-old Tyler Richardson and 14-year old Antonio Washington are both charged as adults for a shooting of a 30-year-old man on January 31, 2017.
Detectives believe Richardson and Washington approached the man and attempted to rob him. During the robbery attempt, the victim was shot in the arm.
Police say both suspects are charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and gun-related charges.
They are currently being held at the Central Booking and Intake Facility.
