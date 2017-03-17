Prosecutors Clear Police Officers in 3 2016 Shootings

March 17, 2017 1:08 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Baltimore City prosecutors have cleared multiple officers involved in three separate shootings last year.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, all officers associated with the shootings are cleared of any criminal wrong doing. Among the incidents involved is the April 2016 shooting of the man who walked into Fox 45 television station wearing an animal costume and a fake bomb. Members of the city SWAT team fired on the suspect after he ignored commands to stop. The suspect survived his injuries and was committed to a hospital to receive treatment for schizophrenia.

Seven other incidents remain under review, while six others have been closed with prosecutors declining to file charges.

