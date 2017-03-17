Scheduled To See Dr. Andrews, Ondrusek Released By Orioles

March 17, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Logan Ondrusek

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Logan Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles.

Ondrusek agreed in December to a non-guaranteed $650,000, one-year contract. The Orioles officially made the move Wednesday, and he is entitled to 30 days’ termination pay, $106,557. Ondrusek’s locker at Baltimore’s spring training camp was taken over Thursday by pitcher Gabriel Ynoa.

If doctors determine Ondrusek is injured, there might be a grievance arguing he should not be released but instead placed on the disabled list.

Ondrusek complained of elbow discomfort after a March 6 game. He was examined by team doctors and has a March 20 appointment with Andrews, a renowned orthopedist.

Ondrusek signed with Baltimore last July after 1½ seasons in Japan, and the 32-year-old right-hander had a 9.95 ERA in seven games for the Orioles last season. In six major league seasons with Cincinnati and the Orioles, Ondrusek is 21-11 with a 4.03 ERA.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia