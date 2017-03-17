The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of March 18th

This week’s edition of The Norris & Long Show best of includes interviews with Orioles Manager Buck Showalter, and Orioles General Manager Dan Duquette live from O’s spring training in Sarasota, FL.

BUCK SHOWALTER

Buck Showalter joined Ed and Rob live in Sarasota, FL to talk about his hopes for spring training.

Buck started by talking about what he has seen so far from his team in spring training saying, “we’re gonna mess around and lead the Grapefruit League that’s the kiss of death right there but the depth pieces we have, have really shown up in this spring training games especially with some guys gone for the World Baseball Classic…it may not read on the cover in Boston and New York but we have some great pieces and maneuverability this season.”

Buck went on to talk about players coming back to Baltimore because they enjoy the experience of being an Oriole, and his team always being picked to finish in the middle or the bottom of the American League East.

DAN DUQUETTE

General Manager for the Baltimore Orioles Dan Duquette joined Ed and Rob live from Sarasota to talk about what he’s seeing from the players at spring training.

Duquette started by talking about if he is a fan of the World Baseball Classic saying, “I think it’s a great tournament, I went to the game between US and the Dominican…you could see that the teams were taking it seriously and when Nelson Cruz got that three run homer it takes a lot of skill to keep that ball fair.”

When asked about the players who have surprised him so far Dan said, “Castillo looked really good when he was here he showed good power and an excellent arm…I’ve been very impressed with Seth Smith and the way he takes a walk and gets on base and his defense has been great in the outfield.”

Dan also talked about team Israel’s performance in the WBC and some of the younger lesser known pitchers and how well they’ve performed so far this spring.