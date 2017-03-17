VIDEO: DNR Biologists Count Cubs As Part Of Annual Den Survey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every year, Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologists perform black bear den surveys, which helps them keep tabs on the size and health of the population in the state.

On Friday, they streamed part of the process live on Facebook. It involved a team sedating a mother in her Allegany County den and counting her cubs.

This particular sow had four cubs, one more than the average litter of three.

According to DNR, cubs are born in January with closed eyes, down-like fur and weighing between a half-a-pound to a pound, about the size of a chipmunk. Sows typically give birth to between one to four cubs, who remain with her for 18 months before they set off to find their own territory.

Watch the part of the survey where they pull the cubs out of the den below.

See their other Facebook Live survey videos on their Facebook page.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook