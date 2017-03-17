WEATHER BLOG: Last Weekend Of Winter Is Here

March 17, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!
T.G.I.F.
Not a bad start to the day. Calm winds, and temps in the upper 20’s. Still below normal but given the temperatures, and wind chills of the past week, not a harsh day start at all. The last weekend of Winter is here, and it is going to be a bit dicey this overnight. Another quick moving Low will spread rain, which will mix with wet snow during the overnight. There will be ZERO impact from this, but none the less a bite foul then ,and in the early morning. Back milder temps in the low 50’s through the afternoon.
The last weekend of Winter. Spring starts Monday morning just before 6:30 A.M. What a pleasure it was to write that.
T.G.I.F. everyone! …ain’t it the truth!
MB!

