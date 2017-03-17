Weather Blog: Lingering Cold Temps Even With Start Of Spring

An eastward advancing warm front will make it’s way into the viewing area later tonight and into Saturday morning.

Expect a few showers and some spots may get cold enough for a couple of snowflakes to mix in before the profile warms up and changes over to all rain.

We will have another shot for some showers and a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning as some colder air works it’s way in on the backside of this system, then look for partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.

We warm to near 60 by Tuesday… but I wouldn’t put the winter jackets away just yet as it looks like another blast of cold air will arrive by the middle of next week.