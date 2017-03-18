2 Firefighters Injured After Tanker Overturns On Way To Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were injured after the tanker they were in overturned Saturday morning while they were heading to a house fire.
Authorities were called about the wreck on Robinson Rd. in Huntington, just after 8 a.m.
Responding crews found two firefighter who were injured. One is in critical condition after being taken by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, while the other was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The names of those injured have not been released.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash, and ask anyone who may have information about the wreck to call detective Vlad Bortchevsky at 410-535-2800, or email at bortchv@co.cal.md.us.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook