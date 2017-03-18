2nd Suspect, 19, Arrested For February Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old, who police say had been at-large for almost two months, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old back on February 1.
William Neely has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Donald Sympton.
Dontaz Brandon turned himself in on February 21, and also faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.
Police say Sympton got into an argument with Brandon and Neely, and they followed Sympton to the 4700 block of Hampnett Ave., where they are accused of shooting him.
