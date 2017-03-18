National Tour Of Mobile Pet Shelter Comes To White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — The largest mobile pet adoption tour made a stop at the White Marsh Mall on Saturday as part of the “Tour for Life.”

The mobile adoption center rolled into Maryland with plenty of adorable, adoptable pets. The shelter on wheels will help shelter and rescue groups in 54 cities through the end of April.

BARCs partnered with the North Shore Animal League America, which is the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization. The event also featured a dog agility course and dog food giveaways for all attendees.

The national tour will cover 20,000 miles to generate animal awareness and find loving homes for dogs and cats.

The mobile pet adoption extravaganza will cover 54 cities and towns in 32 states.

