Police Investigating St. Patrick’s Day Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on St. Patrick’s Day.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of W. Fairmount Ave., at 8:15 p.m.
Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of the street. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died a short time later.
Police say those in the area report hearing at least three gunshots.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
