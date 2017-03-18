Report: Trump Adviser’s Husband Picked For Justice Post

March 18, 2017 7:23 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chosen the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to head the civil division of the Justice Department.

The Wall Street Journal reports that George Conway was chosen to head the office that has responsibility for defending the administration’s proposed travel ban and defending lawsuits filed against the administration.

Conway is a partner at the New York law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The law firm’s website says Conway has extensive experience in litigation involving securities, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and antitrust cases.

The White House and the Justice Department would not confirm the pick Saturday. George Conway declined to comment.

Ms. Conway is a longtime Republican pollster who helped turn around Trump’s Republican presidential campaign at a critical time last summer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia