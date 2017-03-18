Rock & Roll Legend Chuck Berry Dies At Age Of 90

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died. He was 90 years old.
Police in St. Charles County, Missouri say that were called to his home at 12:40 p.m. and found Mr. Berry unresponsive. Medics administered lifesaving techniques and found he could not be revived.
He had announced in October 2016 on his 90th birthday that he would be releasing an album this year.
Mr. Berry was a pioneer of modern music as we know it today. He was known for his song “Johnny B Goode,” among many other hits. Berry was among the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on its opening in 1986.
This story is being updated.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook