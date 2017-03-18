Rock & Roll Legend Chuck Berry Dies At Age Of 90

March 18, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: chuck berry

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died. He was 90 years old.

Police in St. Charles County, Missouri say that were called to his home at 12:40 p.m. and found Mr. Berry unresponsive. Medics administered lifesaving techniques and found he could not be revived.

He had announced in October 2016 on his 90th birthday that he would be releasing an album this year.

Mr. Berry was a pioneer of modern music as we know it today. He was known for his song “Johnny B Goode,” among many other hits. Berry was among the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on its opening in 1986.

This story is being updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia